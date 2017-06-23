127 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1LJ
With a vast selection of chicken, bee f and lamb dishes, Tang’s Chinese Cuisine aims to present customers with a complete Chinese culinary experience – right down to the restaurant’s decor. Chef’s specialities are the Satay Chicken and Rendang Beef. Once you’ve eaten to your heart’s content, finish your visit with a liqueur coffee or Jasmine tea.
(023) 9282 2722 | www.tangs-southsea.co.uk
Facebook: Tangs Chinese Restaurant
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.