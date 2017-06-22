Southsea Castle, Southsea, PO5 3PA
Based in the historic Southsea Castle, The Courtyard was established in April 2015. An independent, family-run restaurant, there is a heavy focus on the provision of rustic, home-made and seasonal food that is served all day long, from breakfast right through to dinner. High tea is also available in the afternoon.
(023) 9281 7454 | www.thecourtyardsouthseacastle.co.uk
Facebook: The Courtyard | Twitter: @Courtyard_Ssea | Instagram: courtyard_ssea
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.