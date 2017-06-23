115 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3BB
Situated in Cosham, The Taste of China offers authentic Chinese cuisine. The restaurant also caters to vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs – and will deliver the food directly to your door.
(023) 9238 2322
