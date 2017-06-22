Umami Street Food

167 Elm Grove, Southsea, PO5 1LU
Umami is the fifth taste, after sweet, sour, salt and bitter – and this restaurant certainly lives up to the name. The goal of the restaurant is clear; create simple food to the highest possible standard. Handcrafted burgers, piri piri chicken (and steak) plus a number of flavours mean that there’s something for everyone here.
(023) 9273 0033 | umamistreetfood.com
Facebook: UmamiStreetFood | Twitter: @umamistreetfood | Instagram: umamistreetfood
