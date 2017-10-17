First World War book set to help charities

A BOOK telling the story of a Royal Marine on the front lines during the First World War will be launched to raise money for charity.

On October 30 at Gosport Discovery Centre, The Diary of a Royal Marine by Richard Jones will be released – telling the story of George Cutcher, a soldier who spends most of his life fighting abroad in various conflicts.

Author Richard Jones said: ‘The book sales will see 100 per cent of the profit being donated to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity – and a talk will also include a display of First World War artefacts that Cutcher saves in the book.’