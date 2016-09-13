10th anniversary of Butserfest ‘incident-free’, says festival founder

MUSIC festival Butserfest celebrated its 10th anniversary this weekend without any reported crimes, according to the founder of the annual youth-oriented bash.

East Hampshire District Council leader Ferris Cowper says that the milestone one-day event was completely ‘incident-free’.

There were also no medical emergencies at the festival, which was held at Queen Elizabeth Country Park in Petersfield.

Butserfest also celebrated record audience figures this year, with around 2,650 turning up to the event.

Buckinghamshire alt-rock band Mallory Knox headlined the main stage this year, alongside Young Guns and The Qemists.

Cllr Cowper said that a small number of minor medical matters were dealt with efficiently on-site by the festival’s ambulance crew.