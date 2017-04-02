50 and very much not out as Rick’s on the comeback trail

Pop’s comeback king Rick Astley builds on a hugely successful 2016 with his biggest tour in years.

On its release last June the album 50 became his first album since his debut Whenever You Need Somebody way back in 1987 to hit the top of the charts.

Rick’s first studio album in over a decade, it marked a return to his musical roots – marrying Astley’s distinctive, soulful vocals with gospel influences in an entirely self-penned album that draws on his experiences and inspirations, and showcases his unmatched musicianship with the star playing every instrument heard on the album.

Rick says: ‘The response to the new material has been genuinely overwhelming. I’ve been overjoyed by the way the public have taken the songs of 50 to their hearts.’

Portsmouth Guildhall

Thursday, April 6

portsmouthguildhall.org.uk