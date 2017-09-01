A nautical music event

Have your say

A POPULAR choirboy is returning to the region to showcase his talent in an upcoming performance.

Tenor singer Barney Walsh, from Havant, will be performing as a guest soloist with Solent Male Voice Choir at Holy Trinity Church in Gosport this weekend.

Barney, 21, left home to study politics at Birmingham University, and is a member of the National Youth Theatre, BBC Youth Choir and Birmingham University Singers.

This weekend, Barney will be performing Silent Noon by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Come Away, Death by Roger Quilter.

The Solent Male Voice Choir’s concert, On Land and Sea, will explore nautical wonders such as mermaids and pirates, conducted by Geoff Porter. The performance starts at 3.30pm.