Alternative rock act Placebo cancel Portsmouth show

Alternative rockers Placebo have announced that they are cancelling dates they had already rescheduled due to ongoing health problems.

The band were forced to postpone several dates last month after frontman Brian Molko was suffering from throat problems.

They had been due to play the rescheduled show at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday, November 22.

But Molko has not recovered as hoped, and despite regular specialist treatment and support, has now been advised that his throat and voice are unlikely to be recovered by next week. He is required to undertake further exploratory treatment and complete rest.

Brian and Stefan Olsdal said in a statement: ‘We are bitterly disappointed and incredibly sorry to have to cancel these shows. We desperately wanted to complete the tour campaign and go out on a high following the previously postponed dates. We know how much these shows mean to so many of you and we hate to let you down.

‘Thank you to those of you who have shown understanding and support, it means a great deal to us.’

All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase from 10am tomorrow.