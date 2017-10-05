Bands join forces for military spectacular

Royal Marines musicians old and young are to stage a music spectacular in Fareham.

The Royal Marines Association concert band will join forces with The Royal Marines School of Music band in an evening of stirring music at the Ferneham Hall on Wednesday October 18 at 7.30pm.

The RMA concert band, now led by their new director of music and former Principal Director of Music Royal Marines Lt. Col Chris Davis,comprises 95 per cent former Royal Marines musicians many of whom served with Chris at various appointments during his service.

The age range in the band of some 45 musicians varies between 25 to 85.

The Royal Marines School Of Music band based at HMS Nelson Portsmouth are all young and very accomplished musicians in training.

The programme will include traditional classics and marches, to music from film and musical theatre and big band sounds, culminating in the famous traditional finale that will include Sunset, Land of Hope and Glory and Rule Britannia.