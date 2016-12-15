Bestival on the move - to Dorset

SHOCK plans have been unveiled to move Bestival from the Isle of Wight - 80 miles away to Dorset.

Festival boss Rob da Bank has confirmed his event is to re-locate to Lulworth Castle, already the home to the family-friendly Camp Bestival.

The team behind the multi-award winning festival, which has been held on the Isle of Wight for the past 13 years, has submitted comprehensive plans to Purbeck Council and have now entered a 28-day consultation period.

The event’s organisers plan to hold Bestival at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset, on the same site as its family-oriented sister show, Camp Bestival. Each festival will however ‘remain distinct and separate events’ say officials.

Mr Bank said: “Hot off the press – yes Bestival is moving!

‘We can confirm we have submitted a licence application for a new site at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset and we’re super excited about our shiny new Bestival adventure. We have an incredible line-up, headliners confirmed and ridiculous new stages and installations coming your way in 2017.’

Dave Grindle, Operations Director, Loud Sound, said: ‘Taking Bestival to a new site is an exciting undertaking for everybody involved. It’s a fantastic opportunity for Loud Sound to manage the logistics of two different shows at the Lulworth Estate. The extensive knowledge we’ve gained of the site and the surrounding area over the past decade will help us deliver two unique events while minimising any disturbance to local residents.’

Camp Bestival celebrates its tenth anniversary at the Lulworth Estate in July 2017 and promoters say they are confident that their decade strong relationship with Lulworth and ‘the significant amount of time and creativity’ they have invested into the site will make Bestival’s move ‘a positive one for both the event and festivalgoers.’

This year’s Isle of Wight Bestival spectacle featured a range of star-studded guests; Wiz Khalifa wowed the crowds on the final night to bring the action to a close.

The 10-time Grammy nominee attracted thousands of spectators to the Main Stage for the headlining set, which featured his breakthrough hit Black and Yellow.

The highlight was an emotional performance of the rapper’s hit See You Again, which was commissioned for the Fast and Furious 7 soundtrack after the death of the film’s star Paul Walker.

Sean Paul also heated things up with a selection of his best-known songs including Temperature, Get Busy and We Be Burnin.

And indie pop band Bastille also proved a big hit, performing well-known singles Pompeii and Of The Night, a mash-up of The Rhythm of the Night by Corona and Rhythm is a Dancer by Snap!