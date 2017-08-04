Blackfoot Circle are bringing it on home to The Wedge

The last time Blackfoot Circle headlined The Wedgewood Rooms last November, someone was so desperate to get in that he tried to break in through the roof.

The man was eventually helped down by police, and it must be said that neither the band or venue’s management recommend it as a way of getting in to the gig.

For the indie-rock five-piece though, The Wedge’s stage is home from home.

‘We’re very familiar with it,’ says guitarist Harry Tremlett. ‘We’ve played it a few times in the last couple of years. It’s not a massive room so it always seems to be packed, and yeah, we’ve sold it out.

‘They’re always a bit mental those gigs. We had someone climb on the roof trying to get in last time. I don’t know what happened exactly, but they weren’t letting him in the front door, so he took matters into his own hands.’

This gig is their warm-up for next month’s Victorious Festival, where they’ll be playing on the main stage for the first time.

‘It’s just been a while since we’ve played,’ admits Harry. ‘We’ve done a couple of acoustic things, but it’s a chance to blow off the cobwebs and get us ready for that.

‘The last couple of years we’ve been on the Seaside Stage, and it’s been great, but we’re on the main stage this year, so it’s a bit of a leap. Hopefully it will be busy. You never know at 12 o’clock, but I’m sure my mum will be down the front there, if no-one else!’

Early last year, the band released the well-received Modern Heartbreak EP. And as Harry reveals, they’ve been busy working on a follow-up at their own studio over in Gosport.

‘We’ve been working on stuff in the studio for a long time, but we’re being really meticulous with everything, crossing the Ts and dotting all the Is and making sure everything is exactly the way we want it.

‘We’re doing it all ourselves this time, we’re not having any outside help, so we’ve been tucked up for about six months working on something special for everybody.

‘It’s a lot more convenient to be able to do it in our own time rather than have to do it in a few days in someone else’s studio, and then make do with whatever you’ve been able to churn out in that time. We’ve decided to take the time to do it ourselves. Between all of us we’ve got plenty of experience of recording.’

Whether it’s going to be a single, EP or album, though, Harry says the band has yet to decide.

‘We’re not really sure, there’s a couple of things we’ve been playing live here and there, but what form it will be released in, we haven’t decided yet.

‘It’s obviously still very much guitar-based, as it always has been, but I think it has a bit more maturity to it. It’s still very upbeat, very driven, definitely has a lot of intent to it.

‘Hopefully they’ll show where we’re at right now.’

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Saturday, August 5

wedgewood-rooms.co.uk