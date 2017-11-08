Celebrating the Summer of Love in wintertime at The Southsea Alternative Choir’s annual charity gig

If you were at Victorious Festival this summer, there’s a good chance you caught one of The Southsea Alternative Choir’s six sets.

Now the group is back for its annual charity fundraising Christmas show.

The band will appear at The Wedgewood Rooms in Albert Road, Southsea on Saturday, December 16 – returning to the venue they sold out last December.

Members of the eight-piece band are veterans of the local music scene and have made countless appearances at the venue since the late 1990s.

And after theming last year’s gig on the famous gig by The Band, The Last Waltz, when they invited a number of special guests to play with them, this year they’re celebrating the music of 1967.

Co-vocalist Jim Lines said: ‘One of my abiding memories of my bandmates is sitting in a beer garden in the summer of 1999. We were chatting about The Doors, and Love and such like, and we realised we’ve all got an affinity for the music of that year.

‘The Doors released their first two albums, The Beatles put out Sergeant Pepper, Hendrix became the hottest thing on the planet, it just goes on. And in soul music, Aretha Franklin signed to Atlantic, and there was lots of great stuff coming out of Motown. It was a very, very fertile time for music.

‘Having a theme last year worked really well, so we wanted to do something again, so when it struck us that it’s 50 years since Pepper and The Summer of Love, it was obvious.’

The lads’ sets typically draw on rock and indie hits from the past five decades, so they’ve been busy learning a whole new set for the gig.

‘We’ve done three rehearsals so far and it’s coming along nicely. We always have good fun when we get together, but having a whole new set to learn has made it more of an interesting challenge.’

They are supporting Enable Ability, a local charity that supports disabled people and their families, for more information go to enableability.org.uk. Tickets for the gig are £10, with all proceeds donated to the charity. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk