Search

Children’s TV favourites to star in Kids Arena at Victorious Festival

The Kids Arena at Victorious Festival last summer Picture: James White

The Kids Arena at Victorious Festival last summer Picture: James White

Preschool group gears up for birthday celebrations

0
Have your say

CHILDREN’S favourites Mr Bloom, Peppa Pig and Chase and Skye of Paw Patrol will be starring in the Kids Arena at this year’s Victorious Festival.

Open on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, it will offer various craft activities, ‘kiddioke’ for any budding Justin Biebers in the crowd, climbing walls, face painting and much more.

New for this year, Portsmouth College is sponsoring a 10-plus area with activities for bigger kids, including a gaming zone, University of Portsmouth science tent, the Ready to Rock School, tennis and an Action Blast Nerf Arena.

Victorious runs from August 25 to 27. Children five-15 cost £8 a day, under fives are £1 a day. Go to victoriousfestival.co.uk

Back to the top of the page