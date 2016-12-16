Club Scene

With Christmas around the corner, there will be some really big nights in Portsmouth for the festive period!

Starting things off this weekend, electronic music-based radio station Lush FM will be hosting its Christmas party tonight at Al Burrito Bar, Albert Road with a line-up yet to be confirmed, but promising plenty of diversity including house, garage and UK bass downstairs while drum and bass and jungle will be upstairs. It’s free entry and doors open from 9pm until 1am with more information at facebook.com

Before you hit the event, be sure to catch DJ Stubzy’s guest mix on the Banksy and Dunn dnb show on QBaseFM from 7pm until 9pm – a perfect warm-up for the Lush FM party!

Tonight will be the ninth birthday for the colourful cheese-pop sensation that is Its A Sin at The Wedgewood Rooms.

With one of the most popular pop parties in Southsea, DJs Spikey Mark and Lemon always have sets brimming with the best ’80s, ’90s and modern hits and guilty pleasures. Entry is free as usual and 2 Punk 2 Twerk will be hosting in the Edge of The Wedge.

Tacky Christmas jumpers and fancy dress are recommended for this one. Doors open from 11pm until 2.30am with more details at facebook.com

Meanwhile, tomorrow evening in Ministry of Sound, London, Portsmouth’s tech-house collective Amplified Records will be doing a label showcase from 11pm until 6am. This one is looking to be huge with the line-up featuring local Amplified Residents Wheats, Latecomer, Fred Symonds, Brandon Lilly, Alex Fowlie, JAB, Dan Hayes, Justin Pak, Nik Syr, Dan Smith, Jordan Salvage and Soul Divide joined by the likes of Mark Radford and Hot Like Detroit.

Tickets cost £15 for entry only and £30 for coach and entry. More information at facebook.com