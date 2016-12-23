Club Scene

While stress levels for parents and last minute Christmas shoppers are at an all-time high, there are plenty of Christmas parties and loud music to shake that stress and get in to the mood.

Kicking it all off tonight at The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, we have the return of TFO – The Founders Of, for one night only.

TFO are a five-piece alternative rock outfit from Portsmouth that are said to be the ultimate party band by The Wedgewood Rooms themselves!

Supporting will be bands Eyes To The Skies and Apex Sun.

Tickets cost £5 and the live music will run from 7.30pm until 10.30pm with the free Christmas after-party running from 11pm until 2am with DJ Lemon from It’s A Sin in the main room.

DJ Pete Scathe will be hosting Wolf Cub Club in the Edge of The Wedge.

More information at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

Tomorrow, 20 Hertz will be hosting their final event of the year at Shack Bar and Kitchen, Albert Road, as resident DJs LA-TO and ReFuzz will be packing their usual back-to-back mix of dance music ranging from house, funk, disco to even a few Christmas songs this time around.

For those on Albert Road looking to stay out late on Christmas Eve, be sure to check the duo out as they will no doubt get the party vibes going. Entry is free as usual and will run from 9pm to 1am.

More information at facebook.com

Also happening tomorrow is the Connection Christmas Eve party at Zanzi, Guildhall Walk with DJ Pete Scathe. After the successful moving of Connection to Zanzi from Popworld, they decided to go all out and host a Christmas party as well.

As usual Pete will be bringing his blend of alternative, indie and retro anthems alongside, you guessed it, Christmas songs! Entry will be cheap at £3 and the doors open from 10pm until 2am. More details at facebook.com

Have a very good Christmas everyone and be safe over this busy period.