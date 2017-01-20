CLUB SCENE with Sam Cherry

While January can be a quiet month for many people who don’t have a great deal of money after Christmas, if one event is worth attending this month it’s Icebreaker Festival around Albert Road, happening on Saturday, January 28.

More details have been announced including ticket prices, opening times and many of the announced local acts including Signals, Shoot The Duke and Ben Goddard. More at icebreakerfestival.com

Tonight at Edge of The Wedge, Albert Road, Wolf Cub Club will be providing its usual alternative music antics with DJ Pete Scathe providing plenty of rock and indie hits from 11pm until 2am. Free entry as usual with more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow sees promoters Concrete Music team up with UMS to present their party bus trip, leaving from University of Portsmouth’s Student Union, to the nightclub Switch in Southampton where they will present headliner DJs Dusky alongside Mella Dee and Concrete Music residents.

Dusky are a house/techno music production duo from London who run their own record label 17 Steps and have constant support from Pete Tong, Disclosure and Jamie Jones. Mella Dee is signed to 17 Steps.

Go to Concrete Music at facebook.com

However, if you plan to stay in Portsmouth tomorrow night, The Astoria, Guildhall Walk will be the place to check out as they present their all-new carnival-inspired Saturday Night, Oh La La! Residents Djs include Owen Baxter in the main room and Dan Anders in the basement. Doors open from 10pm until 5am, entry costs £5 before 11pm and £6 after. More details at facebook.com