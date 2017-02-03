Club Scene with Sam Cherry

January definitely ended on a high with plenty of gigs and Icebreaker Festival already in talks for next year!

Tonight on the drum and bass front, Southampton-based promotions team On A Mission team up with Murky Drum and Bass from Portsmouth to present an evening of deep and dirty sounds at The Old Barn, Milton. On A Mission will be hosting the drum and bass tent this year at Mutiny festival with Roni Size among others just announced!

Tonight will see resident DJs Dutee, Soundz, C-Biz, Newton, Sci-Fi, Elsta, Vinyl Richy, Ripraw, and Hannibal with headliner Logan D on the bill from 8pm until 3am! Expect a big one with free entry before 8.30pm and tickets just costing £4 after. More information at facebook.com.

Today also marks The Renegade Project Recordings’ first release of 2017 with Come and Play / Lost in The Air, a two-track liquid drum and bass single from Southampton based artist Patient! For more details about the exciting Portsmouth-based label visit facebook.com

However, if drum and bass isn,t your thing, Ska band Orange Street will be returning at The Wedgwood Rooms. Supporting will be The Awesome Foursome and Levi. Tickets cost £8 with more details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

Tomorrow night, Beats and Swing will present their first gig of the year with headliner Mr B, The Gentlemen Rhymer at The Wedgewood Rooms.

Known for his combination of formal etiquette and hip-beat performances, Mr B dons a style he calls Chap-Hop which sees plenty of satirical humour, a double bass and a stomp box. Supporting will be Grant Sharkey and That Dani Bird from 7.30pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £10 in advance from wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

Next Thursday, fresh promoters Underground South will be taking over Rednex 44, Guildhall, with their resident DJs Nathan Hunt, DJ Kenzie, Jaord Atkinson, Milli Cooper and Soul intention promising plenty of drum and bass vibes to get ahead of the weekend. Entry isfree from 9pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com