Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Despite recent music venue closures which has brought morale down, I think musicians and promoters in our scene need to keep positive as we go in to a busy Easter holiday!

While Portsmouth’s music scene may not be as big as other nearby cities, we do have the thirst and drive for new talent.

With that in mind, prepare your bank accounts for plenty of events happening in our club scene over the next week!

Starting things off tonight, 20 Hertz Events will be teaming up with Recoil to present their last event at The Old Barn before it’s unfortunate demise. Their headliner DJ will be Shimon; a well-respected artist in the UK’s drum and bass scene with multiple releases signed on Andy C’s RAM Records (one of the UK’s largest independent record labels). Supporting will be Benny L (Audioporn), Xbiz, DJ Serlz, La-TO, Milion, Navigator, Piramyd, Refezz, Skizzy B and Vinyl Richy.

Doors open from 8pm until 3am with single advanced tickets costing £7 or £5 each for groups of four tickets. Visit fatsoma.com for more details.

For a warm up for this event, tune in to QbaseFM (108FM) tonight from 7.30pm until 9.30pm for the Riddumdnb takeover on Banksy and Dunn’s drum and bass show.

Tune in at qbasefm.co.uk

Tomorrow night at The Shack, Albert Road, expect plenty of house and garage with Shift Feest. From 8.30pm until 1am, The Shack is hosting resident Shift DJs Jordan Duke and DJ Biggs who will be playing garage, and then it’s over to Brad Hill and Alex Fowlie for house and techno. Tickets cost £5 on the door. More details at facebook.com

Next Thursday, Concrete will return to The Astoria to present headliner DJ Jack Swift – Jack is known for a dynamic mixing style between house, techno and garage that has landed him gigs playing with prestigious brands such as The Warehouse Project, Fabric and Abode.

Supporting will be Wheats and Latecomer from Amplified Records and Zeal Movement residents Rara, Harley, As-one, Stanley Hood, Biggs and Shully in room two. Doors open 10pm until 2am with tickets only costing £5. More details at facebook.com