Club Scene with Sam Cherry

With festivals such as Mutiny creeping up and many students finishing up for the academic year, summer is definitely getting closer and that means plenty of exciting gigs in the next few weeks!

Kicking things off tonight, drum and bass collective Ransaked Records are returning to the Cue Ball Snooker Club in Fratton for another takeover. The line-up will see Hannibal (On a Mission) headlining joined by host Mc ODOB with support from from Nooch vs Zork, Foreman, Vinyl Richy, High-T, Luke Loud, Havok and DJ Banksy. The event will only cost £2 on the door and run from 8.30pm until 2am. More information at facebook.com

As a warmup for the event, be sure to tune in to the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show on QBase FM (94.7fm) from 7.30pm until 9.15pm as Zork and MC Joey Broncoe will be featuring as the shows special guests! More details at facebook.com

On Saturday, The Mad Hatter’s Tribe present The Masquerade Ball Take 2 – an all-day house and techno event running at both Shack Bar and The Royal Albert in Albert Road. The line-up will see DJs spinning various genres such as house, techno, jungle, trance and much more with sets from the likes of Micky Cook, Cliquee, Danny Turbo, Hamm Rice and Lee Arthur. It will also see alternative fire and LED performances from South Coast Eyes of Fire.

The event starts at 3pm until 1am in both venues with advance tickets costing £5 or £7 on the door. More details at facebook.com

On Monday, alternative club night Delight will be hosting an American style Frat Party as their theme at The Astoria, Guildhall Walk. If American party comedy tropes are anything to go by, expect plenty of noughties pop-punk, red party cups, Jock and Cheerleader fancy dress and of course plenty of prizes to be given away. It’s definitely looking to be a fun night to kick start next week! Entry is £4 and the doors open from 10pm until 2am. More information at facebook.com