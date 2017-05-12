Club Scene with Sam Cherry

While electronic music-related events are quiet this weekend, there is a good selection of club nights and alternative gigs to attend.

Tonight, The Eskimo Project will be hosting at the Lyberry Bar and The Astoria in Guildhall Walk and it will definitely be a great end to the student year if you haven’t already finished as it’s one of the biggest student nights of Portsmouth .

It’s definitely worth attending if you’re heading back home for the summer!

It runs from 8pm until 4am with entry £5 on the door before 11pm and £6 after.

Find more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow at The Astoria, the venue is hosting its carnival-inspired Oh La La Saturday night.

After recently rebranding their Saturday nights from Boutique to Oh La La, the venue has described their new energetic events as a ‘sensory overload’ with plenty of new décor, fire breathers, musicians and 4am closing times.

DJ Owen Baxter will host the main room, Dan Anders is in the basement and there will also be the disco terrace as usual.

The event runs from 10pm until 4am on a first come, first served basis.

Entry will cost £5 before 11pm and £6 after.

For more details go to facebook.com

Next Wednesday, Portsmouth Psych and Crocodile Nightmares will be presenting And Yet It Moves at the Coastguard Studio, Southsea. They are a six-piece band who are a combination of psychedelic and alternative rock and are described as raw and simply ambitious. Support is from Dancehall and Violet Mud and it runs from 7pm until 11pm.

Tickets cost £3 on the door with more details at facebook.com