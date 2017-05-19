Club Scene with Sam Cherry

With Mutiny Festival only a week away, tickets are flying out and it looks to be their biggest year yet! As many will know, the heavyweight line-up sees the likes of 50 Cent, Chase and Status, Roger Sanchez, Pendulum and Roni Size heading to Portsmouth. Final release weekend tickets are £77.07 or £45 for Saturday only and £40 for Sunday only. Head to mutinyfestivals.co.uk

Tonight however is a night for the sinners of Portsmouth as It’s A Sin returns to The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road, for a dedicated evening of pop, rock and indie anthems from the ’80s and ’90s! Expect all sorts to get everyone up and jamming along. Free entry from 11pm until 2.30am, more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow at The Wedgewood Rooms, promoter Beats and Swing present The ShowHawk Duo. The pair went viral after videos were posted of their fantastic recreations of classic trance/Ibiza anthems in acoustic guitar form. They have definitely spiced their performances above your average acoustic set, with their energy and enthusiasm towards breaking genre boundaries winning them appearances on Radio 1, at Boomtown and even a residency at Pacha in Ibiza. Supporting will be The Petebox, Andy Cooper, Wesley Brown, Tom Mayhem and The Philosipha. Doors 8pm until 1am, tickets £15 at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

On Monday, Delight alternative night at The Astoria will be going back-to-back with District from Southampton for the Portsmouth vs Southampton alternative music sound-off.

This will be their 5th time the two club nights have gone head-to-head, with 50 per cent off entry for anyone who posts either #TeamDelight or #TeamDistrict on the event’s Facebook wall. Prepare for plenty of alternative bangers. Doors open 10pm until 2am and entry will be £4 on the door. More details at facebook.com