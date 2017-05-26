Club Scene with Sam Cherry

This weekend is a big one for Portsmouth as Mutiny Festival takes over the King George V playing fields at Cosham.

For those looking for a drum and bass warm-up for Mutiny, be sure to tune in to QBase FM (94.7FM) tonight from 7.30pm until 9.30pm for my Broken Beats takeover on Banksy and Dunn’s drum and bass show, and catch the premiere of a forthcoming release from my label The Renegade Project.

Mutiny takes place from midday to midnight tomorrow and Sunday with a line-up consisting of the likes of legendary rapper 50 Cent, Chase and Status, Pendulum, Lethal Bizzle, Roger Sanchez, Roni Size, Friction, Rhythm Masters, Big Narstie, MJ Cole and many others.

The festival focuses on house, drum and bass, hip-hop and grime and is Portsmouth’s biggest offering in these genres this year!

The organisers have also teamed up with local promoters Love Amplified, Concrete Music and On and Mission to bring even more diversity to its various stages.

The final release weekend tickets cost £70 standard or £109.75 VIP, after-party passes cost £15 and the remaining VIP day tickets cost £54.50.

It’s nearly sold out, but you can still grab one of the last remaining tickets. All details can be found at mutinyfestivals.co.uk

Away from Mutiny, on Sunday, InDeep return with their residency at Huis in Elm Grove, as DJs Wesley Brown, Jim Holland, Tomy Mayhem and Banging Mick play their blend of beats from various styles of house, electronica and breaks.

InDeep is the residency that keeps the beats fresh all evening and best of all it’s free from 10pm until 2am. More details at facebook.com

Also happening Sunday is Walk The Plank at The Coastguard Studio, Southsea, an all-day event with DJ Food (Ninja Tune) headlining. Also expect beats from DJs Kelly Wainwright, Boogie Trix, Hamm Rice, Wade Bennett, Sporadic Magic, Shakara Soul and DJ Wobble.

It runs from 1pm until 1am with tickets costing £10 and all profits going to Teenage Cancer Trust.

More details and the ticket buy link at facebook.com