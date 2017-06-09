Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Last weekend was a big one for Portsmouth as Gorillaz played one of their first shows in ages at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Lucky enough to attend, I can happily say that it was a fantastic event and it has definitely made me appreciate Humanz, the new album, even more.

Tonight, promoters WISE will be presenting their free takeover, Get Funkd Up at Ice Bar on Albert Road.

The event will see plenty of Latin house and disco from DJs Chic Noir, LJ Arthur, James Barnes and Fabio Bacanhim.

Doors are open from 5pm until 11pm with more details at facebook.com.

WISE will also be hosting their Garden Sunset Party at The Royal Albert, Albert Road from midday until 8pm – it’s definitely one to check out for house and techno vibes during the daytime on Saturday. For more information go to facebook.com

On Monday, Delight Alternative Night at The Astoria, in Guildhall Walk will be hosting a Download/Isle of Wight Festival after-party in collaboration with Loco Fest and Al Burritos.

Fancy dress encouraged for free prizes and burritos!

Entry will be £4 and doors are open from 10pm until 2am.

More details can be found at facebook.com.

Next Tuesday, Trash Arts Hosts will be presenting alternative rock band Dove House at The Edge of The Wedge, Albert Road. Featured on BBC Introducing and touring with the likes of Declan McKenna and Kassassin Street, Dove House are described as ‘A new breed of powerful and melodic rock’. Joining Dove House will be Lucky 13, Colour of the Jungle and Eyes To The Skies all from 8pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £4 in advance or £5 on the door with more information at facebook.com

Next Thursday, Liquid and Envy in Guildhall will be relaunching after their refurbishment as Pryzm! The venue will now split in to three separate rooms – previously only two rooms were available – with room one focused on house and dance, room two focused on hip-hop, RnB and garage, and room three focusing on guilty pop pleasures.

Expect the venue to be busier than ever from 10pm until 3am, tickets cost £4 before 11:30pm with more details at facebook.com