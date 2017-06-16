Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Guildhall Square nightclub Liquid and Envy was one of Portsmouth’s largest nightclubs and while there were mixed opinions on the venue, there was no doubt it always had a good atmosphere.

However, it closed recently for a major refurbishment and rebrand, and is reopening as PRYZM – its opening week is looking busy! After last night’s opening (which I covered last Friday), tonight. PRYZM is hosting Marvin Humes of JLS and Capital FM fame as he DJs in the main room - playing a set of pop-focused dance music to create a buzzing atmosphere. Other areas of the venue will be Vinyl: a room with the best LED dancefloor in Portsmouth, focused on old school pop anthems, and Curve: an intimate room focused on commercial RnB and hip-hop. Doors open from 10pm until 3am with entry free before 11pm (with 50 per cent off drinks from 10-11pm!), £3 before midnight, £5 before 1am and £7 after 1 am. More details can be found at facebook.com

Tonight over at Tiger Tiger, Gunwharf, Monkey Love Stunt Team will be playing from 5-9pm and AILA Records artist Mike Jackson will be taking over the Tiki Room from 10pm until 2am. Expect a plethora of house, funk and disco bangers from both artists!

More details at facebook.com

Tomorrow, back at PRYZM, Mark Wright of The Only Way is Essex and Heart FM fame will take over the main room with a collection of the freshest pop and dance floor anthems. Again, free entry and 50 per cent off drinks before 11pm, £5 before midnight, £7 before 1am and £9 after. More details at pryzm.co.uk

On Monday, Delight Alternative Night at The Astoria will be quirky fun as their night has a Beach Party theme! Beach-bum fancy dress attire is encouraged – expect plenty of inflatables in the moshpit and a fine selection of alternative anthems. Entry is £4 and doors open from 10pm until 2am with happy hour from 10-11pm. More details at facebook.com