Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight on the Banksy and Dunn Radio Show, QBASE FM (94.7FM) will be hosting Digital Fusion Records from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.

Digital Fusion are a Swindon-based independent record label focusing in drum and bass and jungle, definitely fresh on the scene so give the show a listen for your Friday dose of drum and bass beats! More details at facebook.com

Tomorrow, solo artist Michael Turvey will be hosting his album launch gig at The Edge of The Wedge.

The album will be his debut and promises to be packed with a range of singer-songwriter material and indie rock tracks with huge hooks and choruses so expect to hear all of his brand new material as well as some classic covers.

Only 100 tickets will be available at £8 which includes a free acoustic CD version of the album. Doors open 7pm until 11pm. For more details visit Michael Turvey at pledgemusic.com

Also tomorrow, over at The Wedgewood Rooms, The Cureheads will be performing. Playing since 1990, they are known across the world for their pain-staking re-creation of The Cure’s live shows.

Doors w open from 8pm until 11.30pm and tickets cost £8 with more details at wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

On Monday, alternative music night Delight will be hosting their usual dose of fun and quirky clubbing with a pirate theme in mind. Expect plenty of eye-patches, parrots and Jack Sparrow imitators with the best-dressed winning plenty of loot in the form of rum – a pirate’s life indeed!

No deadly shark infested water, just good old fashioned partying and moshing Delight style! Entry is from 10pm until 2am and tickets cost £4. More details at facebook.com