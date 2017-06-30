Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight at Ice Bar in Albert Road, Underground South will be hosting their takeover at the venue after their residency in RedNexx44, the Guildhall Walk bar which has unfortunately been closed.

After a brief break, the promoters are back with this event which will be free from 6:30pm until 1am with plenty of drum and bass vibes from their resident DJs such as DJ Kenzie and Milli Cooper. For more details visit Underground South at facebook.com

Meanwhile over at The Shack, Albert Road, House Knights return with their residency hosting Jason Foy as their headline DJ. As usual, House Knights will run this event completely free from 9pm until 1.30am and Jason Foy is fresh from playing Mutiny with his old school funky selection of beats. Go to facebook.com

Tomorrow sees the return of The Old Barn in Milton which is great to see considering its recent renovation of the venue as a home for electronic music in Portsmouth.

Old school house music promoters Southern Exposure return to host their headline DJ JuniorGee alongside resident DJs Groover Washington, Tony Broad and Andy Mason.

Also fresh from Mutiny Festival and representing record labels such as Danse Club and 8bit, expect plenty of dark tech house vibes from his set.

For more details visit facebook.com

Also tomorrow, it’s Loco Fest 2017 at The Southsea Bandstand and Albert Road which will see a plethora of local bands and DJs from multiple genres including indie-rock, house, hip-hop and folk.

Some of the artists announced so far are Avec Sans, Billy Lunn (The Subways), Pete Callard, Indiana Quiet Cats, Gypsy Mac and Sample C. Loco Fest will run from 12pm until 2am across 6 stages (Southsea Bandstand, The Shack, The Loft, The Royal Albert, Wedgewood Rooms and Edge of The Wedge). Standard tickets cost £15 or £17 with after party tickets and can be bought online from book.events/locofest (over 18s only).

Also on Sunday, Rhythm of The 90s are live at Castle Field Southsea from 12pm until 4pm which is free for all to attend. More details at facebook.com