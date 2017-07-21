Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Whether its hip-hop, metal, pop or house music this weekend, Portsmouth has it covered with a selection of exciting gigs and club nights happening throughout Portsmouth’s various clubs, pubs and dedicated music venues.

Tonight, promoters Trash Arts will be hosting Rich Quick at The Edge of The Wedge on Albert Road. Rich is a Jersey-bred MC who has been making waves in the Philadelphia hip-hop scene. He’s supported by Naan Breddaz, Bennett, Nu Rhetoric and Maz Kalam.

The event is from 8pm until 1am and advance tickets cost £5, £7 on the door. More details can be found at facebook.com

It’s a big one for students tonight – Pryzm in the city centre will be hosting its pre-graduation ball party from 10pm until 3am. Entry is free before 11pm and 50 per cent off drinks before 11pm! Be sure to check out the newly revamped venue with three separate rooms to suit your musical tastes. More at facebook.com

Tomorrow, The Royal Albert on Albert Road will be hosting a house music-themed garden party from 1pm until 1am with a huge local line-up. DJs confirmed so far are Soul Divide, Latecomer, Wheats, Brandon Lilly, Dan Smith, Brad Hill, Scottish and Bradley Hampton. There will be a barbecue and entry is free. More found at facebook.com