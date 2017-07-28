Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Firstly, a bit of a cheeky plug for my record label, Renegade Project Recordings.

We are launching our third release today as a digital-only single titled Poison from the fresh, Southampton-based drum and bass artist Wilf Hertz. It’s definitely one for those who enjoy dark and intelligent neurofunk!

You can buy or stream it from all major digital stores/platforms today, preview it now at junodownload.com

In celebration of the single, we are teaming with After Hours Events to present the Poison launch party at The Barn, Milton.

Our line-up will bring exciting and intelligent drum and bass from DJs Disruption b2b Luke Loud (Surface DnB), Broken Beats (my own performing name), Drift b2b Flatline (After Hours), special guest Hannibal (Mutiny, On A Mission) and of course Wilf Hertz.

The event will run from 8pm until 1.30am, advanced tickets cost £3 or £5 on the door and more details can be found at facebook.com

For those looking for the ideal warm up for our event, be sure to tune in to 94.7 Q Base FM for the Banksy and Dunn Drum and Bass show as DJ RJM (OHM) takes over from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, expect the usual good vibes with more details at facebook.com.

However for those more in to house beats, tonight House Knights will be hosting their residency with headliner DJ Merle (Brap FM/Murge Recordings) at The Shack Bar in Albert Road. Unfortunately it will be the last time Merle DJs in a live environment so expect it to be a special one! Merle will be joined by House Knights Residents as well as fresh member AKID. Entry will be free and the event will run from 9pm until 1.30am with more details at facebook.com

On Tuesday, Portsmouth Punk Promotions will take over The Wedgewood Rooms with headliner Pears – a four-piece punk-rock outfit from New Orleans. Their two LPs Go to Prison and Green Star are said to be the perfect mixture of skate, pop and hardcore punk. Joining them will be Darko, Sombulance, Misgivings, Captain Trips and The Sim. Tickets cost £8 and the event will run from 6pm until 11pm with more details at facebook.com.