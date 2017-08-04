Club Scene with Sam Cherry

For those who love their free live music, Monkey Love Stunt Team will be hosting The Southsea Bandstand tomorrow from 1pm until 4pm.

What’s great about the bandstand is that its free music for all ages and this week will see drummer Nath Kassassin (of Kassassin Street fame), acoustic geek hop/folk from RemedySounds and of course the local DJ foursome Monkey Love Stunt Team. Expect a bit of folk, rock and a mash up of funk and electronic music from this week’s diverse line-up. More details at facebook.com

Tomorrow, Love Amplified return to The Pyramids Centre in Southsea to present another infamous Glaus Haus session. After their successful recent residency in Envy, they return with Richy Ahmed who is at the forefront of the UK’s house music scene with releases on the likes of Hot Creations, Crosstown Rebels and HotFlush Recordings. The event will run from 4pm until 11pm with the line-up also sporting Jacky (VIVa), Mongo b2b Junior Gee and Soul Divide in Glaus Haus and resident DJs Latecomer, Wheats, Alex Fowlie, Brandon Lilly, Fred Symonds, Random Citizen, Dan Smith and Harley Vince playing in the Café Bar. Standard tickets cost £15 (£20 final release) and after-party tickets cost £10. Expect plenty of good vibes! More information at fatsoma.com

Tonight over at The Shack Bar on Albert Road, ONE DJ will be taking to the decks to present a free evening of house vibes from 9pm until 1am. Support from Lennix Duke with more details at facebook.com

Sunday sees Beats and Swing return with a performance from none other than Beans on Toast at Little Jonny Russells, Albert Road. Beans on Toast is an alternative folk musician who describes himself as a ‘drunk folk’ singer with a focus on social commentary that can be particularly relatable to young people as he covers politics, racism, and substance abuse in a humorous yet humble way. The event will run from 7pm until 11pm with support from RemedySounds and Grant Sharkey. Expect clever lyrics and a brilliant atmosphere (expect nothing less from Beats and Swing!). Tickets cost £12 and can be bought from book.events