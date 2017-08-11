Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tomorrow night, Southsea Psych Out returns at The Edge of The Wedge for another evening of pure psychedelic rock vibes.

The line-up will see Barbudo, Panzer Chocolate, Black Doldrums, Dead Rabbits, Is Bliss and My Expansive Awareness. Tickets cost only £6 – a bargain for six bands.

The event will run from 5pm until 11pm with more information at facebook.com

Also tomorrow, Rhythm of the ’90s take over The Pyramids Centre in Southsea For those unaware , the band consists of seven members recreating classic dance music anthems from the ’90s in a live setting. They have been in popular demand over the past year and always play packed-out shows. Joining them on the line-up will be Jerry Williams and Devin Jade with DJ Lemon playing Ibiza classics until 2am after the live performances. The event runs from 7pm until 2am and tickets cost £25. For more details visit facebook.com

On Tuesday, Shack Bar on Albert Road will be hosting their third Drag Night which will see the drag hosts partying hard with the chance to win prizes through their raffle! The event has free entry and starts from 7pm, but is likely to reach capacity so arrive early to avoid disappointment. The event finishes at midnight.

More information is available at facebook.com

Next Thursday evening will see the A-Level Results Day and Popworld in Guildhall will be hosting a UV results party with promises of UV canons, face and of course glow sticks! The event will run from 9pm until 2am with early bird tickets only costing £2, general entry

costing £4 or £5 on the door. Be sure to celebrate UV style with more details available at facebook.com