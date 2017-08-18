Club Scene with Sam Cherry

With the end of summer sadly approaching, Victorious Festival is almost upon us with only a week to go!

For those who haven’t caught the line-up, headliners for the weekend are Madness, Stereophonics and Elbow alongside other huge names such as Slaves, Jake Bugg, Frank Turner, Rita Ora and Olly Murs! Expect a huge line-up of local artists showcasing their talent as well.

Saturday and Sunday tickets cost £45 and the Friday opening party costs £37. Last chance to grab the early bird tickets at victoriousfestival.co.uk

This weekend however will see country artist Lily Garland over at The Wedgewood Rooms tonight on Albert Road to present her EP, The Next Chapter, with support from The Adult Urban Vocal Group and Phil Vinall. Doors open from 7.30pm until 11pm and tickets cost £9 from musicglue.com

Over on the electronic music front tonight promoters Mad Hatters’ Tribe and Auralsex team up to present their space-race trance and techno-themed event Greatest Show in the Galaxy at The Barn in Milton.

The line-up of DJs include Cliquee, Eski, LJ Arthur, Twisted DJs, Jon Sharpe, Lennix Buzz Duke, Squeek, Lee Payne, Dax Smooth, One DJ, Hen Cooper and Leo Hazzard.

The event is from 7.30pm with tickets costing £8. Find more details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow evening, QBase FM resident hosts Banksy and Dunn present their debut drum and bass event with a garden party at The British Queen Pub, Portsea Island.

The event is free and runs from 1pm until 7pm with a huge local line-up of DJs including Blakey, Foreman b2b Nooch, Zork, J:Skeptik, Mota, Ammy, Luke Loud b2b Disruption, Catch b2b Banksy, RJM b2b Ringle and Hannibal alongside host MC Joey Broncoe.

Fans of their Qbase FM show will know to expect a variety of excellent vibes from all of the DJs. More details can be found at facebook.com