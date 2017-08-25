Club Scene with Sam Cherry

The apex moment of the summer for Portsmouth is finally here: Victorious Festival!

Emerging as one of the largest festivals on the south coast in recent years, this year sees Madness and The Charlatans headline tonight (Friday is a completely new addition to the festival!), Stereophonics and Rita Ora headline Saturday and Elbow and Olly Murs headline Sunday. They will be joined by many local musicians like Kassassin Street and Jerry Williams (and me on the AMP Stage!). Remaining standard tickets cost £35 for Friday or £42 for Saturday or Sunday with more details at victoriousfestival.co.uk

Tonight at 9pm at Shack Bar and Kitchen, old-school promoters House Knights turn three and also celebrate their year residency at the venue.

As usual, the party is free from 9pm until 1am with residents Replay, Bexy, Hamm and Ammy playing a mixture of old-school house music, rave and plenty of fresh deep/tech house to draw you in to their rave cave. For more details visit facebook.com

Tomorrow night, InDeepMusic return to Huis on Elm Grove to present their August bank holiday special. Resident DJs Wesley Brown and Jim Holland will be bringing the beats to the Belgium bar in the form of house, breaks and electronica. Expect a flurry of vibes from the two DJs. Entry is free from 10pm until 2am. More details at facebook.com

For those of you looking to keep the party going after Victorious Festival, be sure to swing by The Shack on Albert Road, Sunday evening for the Beats and Swing Allstars August bank holiday special. Beats and Swing will be representing their own tent at Victorious festival with a plethora of local bands and DJs such as Chip Jacks, Los Cojones, Featurecast, Minque and Monkey Love Stunt Team throughout the weekend.

Details for the line-up are currently short but expect plenty of funky electronic vibes from their all-star resident DJs from 10.30pm until 3am. Entry is £5 with more details available at facebook.com