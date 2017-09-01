Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Hopefully by today everyone who went to Victorious Festival has fully recovered and is looking to get the last out of the summer’s events.

It was my first Victorious experience, and I had a fantastic time. Personal highlights included Slaves – who smashed the Common Stage, and Seething Akira who put on a really energetic performance!

Tonight, fresh tech-house and techno-collective AuralSex Underground presents South Coast Legends at Drift, Palmerston Road which promises to bring an excellent slice of Portsmouth’s house and techno scene.

The doors open from 6pm until 2am with the bill heading DJs such as As One, RaRa, ChicNoir, Nikolas Syrimis, Cliquee, Destin Roe, LJ Arthur and Abbo who represent a number of house/techno brands within Portsmouth. Expect bumping vibes with advanced tickets costing only £3 or £5 on the door. More information available at facebook.com

On the house front tomorrow, ONE DJ will be hosting his resident show at Shack Bar, Albert Road alongside Lennix Buzz Duke, presenting an evening of top quality tech house and good vibes. Free entry as usual with the event running from 9pm until 1.30am. More information available at facebook.com

Tomorrow will also see the exciting return of Funktifino as they team up with the Spinnaker Tower to present The Sky High Club with headlining legendary DJs Bobby and Steve from London’s premier deep/soulful house night and record label Groove Odyssey. Expect a shower of excellent soulful house and disco vibes! There is a limited supply of 200 tickets at £20 each and the event runs from 8.30pm until 1am at The Spinnaker in Gunwharf Quays. Grab your tickets now at facebook.com