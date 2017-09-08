Club Scene with Sam Cherry

This weekend brings the final big festivals of the summer to a close as Bestival takes place in its new home: Dorset.

While it is a shame that the festival has moved away from The Isle of Wight, The line-up still holds strong with the likes of The XX, A Tribe Called Quest, Wiley and Circa Waves.

Closer to home, on the techno-front tomorrow, Portsmouth Sound Alliance will be hosting Dave Angel and Syrette at The Barn, Milton. Dave Angel is founder of Rotation Records and is known for his blend of jazz-influenced funky techno while Syrette are the duo behind Taro Records with their new productions encompassing dark and industrial ideas with influences from the old days of the UK Rave scene. Joining the line-up will be Turbo Dan, The Kemp Brothers and Intec.

Tickets cost £5 on the door before 10pm or £7 after. Go to facebook.com

On Monday, Delight at The Astoria, Guildhall Walk, turns 18 and plans to celebrate by rocking two floors of alternative anthems with free photo booths. Delight has seen every major change to the venue from Uropa, to Route66, PURE and now Astoria.

Expect this to be a busy one as they’re planning on celebrating with a bang! Standard entry (with queue jump) costs £4, doors open 10pm until 2am. Grab tickets now at fatsoma.com.