Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tonight at The Fox and Hounds in Waterlooville, Dischhco host their very own Silent Disco!

The crowd is given wireless headphones with two channels to flick between, with two DJs battling it out to win the crowd over! Dishhco plan to expand in the area to offer the same experience at premium events.

Entry is free and it runs from 7pm until 11pm with more details at facebook.com.

However for those of you who prefer alternative music, be sure to attend the District club night freshers launch tomorrow at The Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road. New to Portsmouth, District is already an established south coast alternative club night which has teamed up with Delight.

This launches their monthly Saturday residency at The Wedge with promises of plenty of rock, pop-punk, metal and electronica. Doors open at 10pm until 3am. Entry costs £3 before 11.30pm, £5 after. For more, visit facebook.com.

Tomorrow, ‘60s club night Hipshaker returns to the Coastguard Studio, Southsea, for You Can’t Sit Down. Expect plenty of rare, dusty grooves from soul to RnB, Latin, jazz and rock’n’roll. Their resident DJs will be spinning groves from 8pm until 1am and entry costs £5. More details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight alternative club night at The Astoria will bring a DJ set from American pop-punk pioneers New Found Glory. Expect an excellent pop-punk-filled evening from their headline act who have notched up nine studios albums so far in their 20 year career. With their latest album Makes Me Sick released earlier this year, the band have no intention of letting up any time soon.

One of the UK’s largest pop-punk covers band Blink Daze will be supporting live in Room two alongside Delight residents. Tickets cost £4 with the event running from 10pm until 2am. Buy tickets now at fatsoma.com