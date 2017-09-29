Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Kickstarting this weekend, Progress return to The Barn, Milton, with an evening of top-notch progressive electronic music.

The line-up includes DJs Jezawix, Wak Adoo, Bushell, Holyghost, N38 and Si. And it will be a late one as it runs from 8pm until 3am. Entry before 9.30pm is £5 on the door or £7 afterwards. More details can be found at facebook.com

Over on the house music front, House Knights present a special vinyl-only evening as part of their residency down at The Shack, Albert Road. Joining the usual resident DJs will be Luke Loud and special guest DJs Steve Conway and Stuart Rising who were pioneers of local promotional movement Pure Sex: a club night that ran on South Parade Pier. As usual, entry will be free and it runs from 9pm until 1.30am; expect plenty of bumping old-school house music vibes! For more details visit facebook.com

Tomorrow, Southern Exposure also make their return to The Barn with their event WeAre22 with house diva Alison Limerick, famous for her 1990 hit Where Love Lives with its catchy chorus that soared through dancefloors across the nation.

She will be celebrating Southern Exposure’s 22nd birthday with DJs Groover Washington, Junior Gee, Soul Divide, Alex Savvides, Tony Broad and Andy Mason. Doors 8pm until 3am. Advance tickets cost £10 or £15 on the door. More info facebook.com. However, if you prefer grime music, Pryzm in the city centre is definitely the club to go this weekend as MC Big Narstie takes to main room. Known for his high-energy shows and his collaboration with Craig David on the track When The Bassline Drops, Big Narstie will no doubt bring the heat to Pryzm this weekend. The event will run from 10pm until 4am with entry costing £5 before midnight or £6 after. For more information, visit facebook.com