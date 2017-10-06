Club Scene With Sam Cherry

Firstly this weekend. Fresh covers band Audio Friction headline Shack Bar on Albert Road, Southsea, tonight, alongside Jamin and Dani Uziel.

The night is organised by Bypass Studios based in Portsmouth and will see the headliners perform energetic covers of various rock and pop anthems. The event will run from 7pm until 1am with entry costing only £2. More details can be found at facebook.com

However, if electronic music is more your thing, tune in to Qbase FM (94.7FM) tonight from 7.30pm until 9.30pm for the Banksy and Dunn drum and bass show as I will be taking to the decks for this week’s guest mix under my alias Broken Beats to represent my label, The Renegade Project. For more details go to facebook.com/qbasefm/

On the drum and bass front tonight is the Lush FM jungle and reggae special takeover at Acapulco Bar (previously known as Al Burritos) on Albert Road which sees resident DJs back to back in the mix from 8pm until 1am. The line-up features local DJs Nooch, Zork, Ozzy G, Vinyl Richy, Elsta Murky, Spinzee and Mota giving out plenty of positive vibes. Entry will cost £2 all evening with more details available at facebook.com

Tomorrow evening, also at the Acapulco Bar, will see Back to Love with DJ Warren playing an evening of old-school soulful house and disco which will be free entry from 8pm until 1am. Expect nostalgic vibes from ‘the good old days’ of house music.

However, the big house music event this week is Love Amplified as they present The 200 Club at S2 Snooker Club, North End, with headliner DJ Max Chapman (Hot Creations) who has supported by likes of Jamie Jones and Pete Tong. Expect a full-venue transformation with a Funktion One sound system pumping the venue with fresh tech house beats. Supporting DJs are residents Latecomer, Abbo and Soul Divide who will join Max Chapman from 10pm until 4am (late one!). Advance tickets cost £16.90 and more details can be found at facebook.com