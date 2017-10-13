Club Scene with Sam Cherry

The big event for electronic music in Portsmouth this summer was undoubtedly Mutiny Festival and tonight sees the reunion celebration with none other than Sunday’s headliner: Chase and Status!

They will bring a high-energy show spanning multiple genres from their drum and bass roots to grime and dancehall.

Tonight from 9pm until 2am, they will be joined at Portsmouth Guildhall by Foor who also performed at Mutiny. Advance tickets cost £18.18 from eventbrite.co.uk

The ideal warm up for the Chase and Status is Banksy and Dunn’s 100th drum and bass show on QBase Fm tonight as guest DJs Zork and Blakey take over alongside MC Ren Dola from 7’30pm until 10pm. For more details visit facebook.com

Tomorrow from 2pm until midnight, House Knight’s will be taking over The Florist Pub, Fratton, promising plenty of fresh house vibes in multiple styles with DJs sets from the residents and guests such as R3PL4Y, Jason Love, Banksy, Luke Loud and even me! For more details visit facebook.com

On the techno front tomorrow evening, rising promoters AuralSex team up with Twisted at The Barn in Milton to present their Twisted Techno Takeover with a line-up boasting headliner DJ Jethro Watson, a rising star in the tech-house scene with sets at the likes of Ministry of Sound, Elrow and SW4; he has worked alongside those in the scene such as Hot Since 82, Richy Ahmed and Darius Syrossian.

Supporting Jethro are DJs Erik Bruce, JonSharpe, Lupine, Ed La Funk, RaRa, As-One, Pure Klass residents and Twisted residents. Expect the event to be a late one as it runs from 7pm until 3am. Advance tickets cost only £3 with more details at facebook.com

Finally, for those looking to unwind on Sunday, Lily’s Bar on Hayling Island is presenting An Evening With Joe Sillence where the Indiana Quiet Cats’ guitarist is performing acoustic originals and covers from 4pm until 7pm. Entry is free.

Expect relaxed vibes – ideal for those who might feel delicate on a Sunday! More details at facebook.com