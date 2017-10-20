Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Last weekend, House Knights took over The Florist Pub in Fratton and brought good house and trance vibes to a venue that doesn’t usually host club nights.

This weekend however will show off Portsmouth’s diversity! Kicking the excitement off, Coastguard Studio in Southsea will host their dedicated LGBT club night, Queer Disco, which is The Coastguard’s response to often an judgemental club culture. The evening will entail a fine choice of music, local performances and art! Doors open from 8pm until 1am and tickets cost £5 on the door with more details at facebook.com

The Coastguard Studio will also host Oxjam Festival tomorrow from 2pm until 7.30pm. Oxjam is the UK’s largest grassroots music festival made up of hundreds of volunteers. The best part of it is that it will celebrate Portsmouth’s scene and raise funds for Oxfam to help those in poverty across the globe. So far the line-up includes The Zoinks, The Silver Rejects, The Harvey Lloyd Trio, Bemis, Sigma Falls and South Side Bay. After 7.30pm, the event moves to The Shack Bar and Kitchen on Albert Road with more details to follow. Go to facebook.com

Anyone those looking for their alternative clubbing fix this week, be sure to attend club night District at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road tomorrow as they present their free pizza party. District will take over both rooms, playing rock, pop-punk and alternative anthems in Room 1 while Room 2 will be indie, grunge and old-school bangers! Expect this event to be a late one too with a 10pm start and 3am finish. Tickets cost £3 before 11:30pm (if guests post on the Facebook event page) or £5 after. More details at facebook.com

On Sunday, AuralSex at The Barn will host an open deck night entitled ͚Decks Factor͛ from 5pm until 10pm. Under 18s are welcome, equipment will be provided and entry is free! Bring your headphones and music with more details at facebook.com