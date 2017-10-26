CLUB SCENE WITH SAM CHERRY

Kicking things off this halloween weekend at The Barn tonight, local jungle/drum and bass, independent label Ransaked return with a dark-flavoured halloween takeover.

The line-up features local DJs bringing dark vibes from multiple styles of drum and bass including neurofunk, techstep and jump-up. DJs include Alzee (hip-hop), Murky Records Takeover, Luke Loud, Havok, Nooch b2b Zork, MC Matey Boy, Far Cry from Consistency and the Ransaked mix competition winner. Entry 8.30pm-1.30am. Tickets £5 on the door. There’ll be free entry for those in full costume.

If alternative and indie classics are more your style, Halloween Chaos at the Castle will be ideal. Southsea Castle 9pm-2am, DJs Bob Berridge, Jay Dunstan, Will Chump, DJ Lemon and Ben Mills will provide alternative rock, electronic and pop anthems. Tickets £10.

Tomorrow at The Loft, Albert Road, Crescendo host their halloween party. 7pm-1am with headliner DJ Quid pushing plenty of bumping house and techno alongside Crescendo residents. Tickets £7.

At The Barn tomorrow night, Pompey Massive host their charity fancy dress barn dance in aid of Leanne Baldry’s Charity Planets and Bali Fund. DJs Groover Washington and Andy Mason will spin feelgood house and disco from 8pm until 1:30am. Tickets £10 in advance.