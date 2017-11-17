Club Scene with Sam Cherry

Tomorrow, AuralSex take over The Old Barn in Milton to present TechNova which sees a variety of techno and tech house DJs going deep and heavy on the beats including headline DJ Lee Williams, Moonface, Destin Roe, Cliquee, LJ Arthur, Jon Sharpe and Hamm Rice.

Lee has supported the likes of Sasha and runs successful club night Terminal while Moonface has supported the likes of John Digweed.

Expect it to be a busy one, from 6pm to 3am! Advanced tickets cost £6 from residentadvisor.net

Tomorrow at the Groundlings Theatre in Portsea, The Shift present ͚Knees up! The show is said to be ‘cabaret madness, bursting at the seams of our cheap sequin and chiffon finery’ with some of the best variety acts from Portsea Island and Beyond The Shift.

The Fabulous Josh and Welsh Auntie BopaRhys host from 8pm until 11pm. Tickets cost £8 or £5 for groups of five or more. More at facebook.com

Meanwhile over at The Edge of The Wedge on Albert Road tomorrow, Pilot Promotions present Live on The Edge with local bands Demonheads and The Wild Claims alongside solo artist Kayleigh Thomas, showcasing some of the rising talent in Portsmouth. It runs from 8pm until 11pm and tickets cost £4. More details at facebook.com

As usual, Sunday night will see AuralSex host Decks Factor at The Old Barn, one of Portsmouth’͛s only under-18s open decks nights. Free entry from 5pm until 10pm with more details at facebook.com.

On Monday, Delight will be keeping it quirky at The Astoria as they present their Delight Pizza Party. Delight will be supplying only the finest alternative anthems and free pizza for all from 10pm until 2am. Entry is £4 with more details at facebook.com