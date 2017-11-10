Clun Scene with Sam Cherry

For those looking for a fulfilling VIP club experience, Pryzm in Guildhall looks to be of the best options Portsmouth can offer.

Tonight will see 50 per cent off drinks before 11pm and three different rooms to choose from: Main room for club anthems, Curve for R&B and Vinyl for retro-party anthems. Doors open 10pm until 3am with more details at facebook.com

Tomorrow The Old Barn in Milton will see the launch of brand new dubstep and drum and bass club night Variations. It’s always nice to see new promoters launching exciting club nights focused on electronic music and it’s especially nice to see locals still supporting the UK dubstep scene! Variations will be bringing the heavy vibes and basslines with DJs Roba, Zala, Time Clay, Dwight and Cantlon b2b Baker. Entry will be free from 8pm until 1am with more details at facebook.com

Meanwhile at The Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf tomorrow, Funktifino return to present their headline disco house legend DJ John Morales (M&M Productions/Glitterbox). Funktifino will be celebrating their 22nd birthday in style with this limited party – there are only 200 tickets available. For pure disco-house vibes in Portsmouth, look no further. Tickets cost £20 and the event will run from 8.30pm until 1am. For more information, visit facebook.com

As usual on Sunday from 5pm until 10pm, Aural Sex will host Decks Factor at The Barn, their free open-deck club night which welcomes under-18s to take to the decks provided they bring a pair of headphones and, of course, their music. Entry is free with more details at facebook.com

On Monday, Delight looks to switch things up by hosting a Pyjama Party! Anyone wearing pyjamas will get free entry to the venue before 11pm and pillow fights will be hosted in room two. As usual, expect a dose of alternative carnage with Delight! Entry is £4 from 10pm until 2am with more details at facebook.com