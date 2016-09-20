Electro pioneer Gary Numan will play the classics when he hits The Pyramids

Electronic and industrial music pioneer Gary Numan is back with a tour which sees him playing a set compromising of material from his classic early albums.

Following on from the success of his top 20 album Splinter and its accompanying world tour, Gary Numan returns to celebrate his albums Replicas, The Pleasure Principle and Telekon.

‘Having spent most of the past couple of years touring Splinter, with the release of the new album released later this year, 2016 seems an ideal time to revisit the three albums that changed my life,’ says Numan.

‘These three albums are now considered classics and playing tracks from them will be very special for me. I very rarely look back at past glories but, with these shows, I intend to not only look back, but to celebrate those early days.

‘Without those songs and experiences I wouldn’t be here today. Splinter was widely considered to be one of the best albums I’ve ever made. With that achievement I’ve finally learned to be proud of my history, and that’s what these shows are all about.’

Numan is widely acknowledged as an influence on acts as diverse as Prince, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, The Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails.

The Pyramids, Southsea

Saturday, September 24

pyramids-live.co.uk