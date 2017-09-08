Expect untold Pleasures from Havant’s nu-eyed soulsters Barbudo at their EP launch gig

Barbudo are a ‘Nu-eyed Soul’ group from Havant that have been gigging for just over a year.

Their sound combines mellow R’n’B tones with funky hooks, providing a sensual underwater sensation for live shows.

Their songs are instantly memorable and engaging, helped by the band’s laid-back disco feel and knack for intricate and soulful melodies. Brothers Ben and Harry Stanworth write and record the music and are joined by friends Elliot, Tom and Charli for shows.

Having released their first EP on Hairy recordings, the band releases its second EP today on Pie & Vinyl Records.

Working from their home studio, Pleasures combines elements of funk, soul and disco with charming synth sounds and infectious soulful melodies. The R’n’B feel of the tracks is complimented by lush harmonies and delicate keyboard tones, providing a fresh spin on classic ideals

Join them for its launch party Saturday, September 9, at the Staggeringly Good Brewery in Fratton. Doors open 8pm, and support comes from Seal Pup and Ban Summers (the new project from the people behind Guide favourites, The Boy I Used To Be).

Tickets are £3, or £6 to buy cassette copy of the new EP which includes entry to the gig. Go to pieandvinyl.co.uk