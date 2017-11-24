Filling The Wedge, four fold

Ambitious indie-rock band Four Folds Law are to play their biggest hometown date so far this weekend.

Formed in November 2014, the four-piece band combine 'electrifying indie rock with big powerful choruses' (Express FM) in live shows that have wowed crowds in small London pubs and some of the UK's biggest music festivals.

They released their new single Windows on November 14.

Guitarist Alex Denham says: 'This is our biggest local headline gig so far. We're a hard-working band and we've said since day one that we wanted to put a show on at The Wedge when we knew we could pack it and put on a gig to remember.

'For our EP launch earlier this year we packed the Fawcett Inn to the rafters, and our Seaside Stage slot at Victorious this year had a huge crowd which gave us the confidence to approach the Wedge.'

The band's line-up is completed by Rossco Patrick, Dan Pinnock and Sam Roger.

Support comes from Aaron Middleton, Calaveras and Number 9.