Folk legend Richard Thompson will headline Wickham Festival in 2018

Folk legend Richard Thompson has been announced this morning as the first headline act for next year’s Wickham Festival.

Widely regarded as one of the most talented guitarists of his generation, Thompson will close the four-day event on Sunday, August 5 with his electric trio.

He has been described by the Los Angeles times as the ‘finest rock songwriter since Dylan and the best electric guitarist since Hendrix’, winning the prestigious Outstanding Song Collection Ivor Novello award in 1997, and earned an OBE in 2011.

Equally adept on both electric and acoustic guitars, the founding member of Fairport Convention has been included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s top 20 guitarists of all-time.

The three remaining headliners are set to be announced soon adding to a strong line-up which already includes the Undertones, Tom Robinson, Kate Rusby and perennial favourites the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Festival organiser Peter Chegwyn said: ‘We are delighted Richard Thompson has agreed to headline. He is one of the most iconic musicians on the scene and someone who is regularly requested by our fans.

‘His unique style and wide catalogue of songs will provide the perfect end to what we are sure will be another very successful event.

‘“We are close to finalising some other exciting major acts which will be very popular and we also have a very strong programme both in the Big Top and on the other stages.

‘Bookings are already going exceptionally well partly on the back of last year’s hugely successful event and partly on the back of our reputation for always delivering a great line-up with a fantastic atmosphere.’

Weekend tickets are currently on sale at £120 with Under-16s admitted half price and Under-10s gaining free admission. A weekend camping pass is £30 and parking is free. See wickhamfestival.co.uk for more details.