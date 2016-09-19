Goat Roper Rodeo Band get spaced out at The Square Tower

Out of north Wales, via a healthy hit of Americana, Goat Roper Rodeo Band are doing their best to inject some Cosmic Country Blues into the live scene.

And that also happens to be the name of their new album, to be released on October 7, which was produced by The Magic Numbers frontman, Romeo Stodart.

The trio, which includes brothers Jim (lead guitar) and Tom Davies (bass) as well as Sam Roberts (rhythm guitar), are already renowned for their energetic and passionate live shows, becoming festival favourites around the UK.

The band were also nominated for the Best UK Live Act Award by influential roots website Spiral Earth.

Jim explains the band’s roots: ‘Gram Parsons, The Flying Burrito Brothers are huge influences on us – The Band, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings, Townes Van Zandt, all these kinds of guys.

‘We called it Cosmic Country Blues, and these guys back in the ’70s, there’s a similar kind of theme.’

As soon as we played there we wanted to come back because it’s such a cool venue Jim Davies

And it was their dad they have to thank for setting them on this musical path.

‘When we started listening to stuff, it was things my dad was listening to like The Black Crowes and Bob Dylan – we’re massive Black Crowes fans, and then we started getting into the roots of where they were coming from, like Robert Johnson, Elmore James, then we discovered Gram Parsons and started buying records ourselves.’

With The Black Crowes featured the Robinson brothers, and it was their rows that ultimately split the band. Does Jim ever worry about that with their band?

‘We’re fine,’ he laughs. ‘We live together, we work together and we play together. We’re incredibly close, we’re almost telepathic, it’s kind of spooky.

‘We’ve known Sam since infant school as well, so he’s always been around – not as intensely as since the band took off, so he’s been like a brother too.’

This tour will mark their second visit to The Square Tower, where they were bowled over by the reception they received last time around.

‘I remember being really overwhelmed by the audience because they were so appreciative and listened loads,’ says Jim.

‘As soon as we played there we wanted to come back because it’s such a cool venue and everyone seemed to love it, so it was a no-brainer.’

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth

Friday, September 23

squarerootspromotions.co.uk