Hampshire twins make UK chart music history

Ward Thomas have made chart history by becoming the first UK country act to score a number one album.

Twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas, from Liss, Hampshire, have gone straight in at the top with their second studio album Cartwheels, beating Jamie T and his new album Trick.

The previous best position for a country act was held by The Shires with their debut album Brave in 2015, which reached number 10 in the charts - but Ward Thomas have outstripped them by a mile.

The 22-year-olds told the Official Charts Company that the news had not really sunk in.

‘We literally don’t know how to find the words,’ they said.

‘This is completely crazy. We were just hoping for Top 40 and then here we are now!

‘It’s been a crazy week and it’s been super tense. Thank you so much everyone for supporting us and supporting a great genre. We can’t express our appreciation for the amount of support we’ve had.

‘It hasn’t really hit us yet and we really can’t believe it.’

The Ward Thomas’s debut album, From Where We Stand, only reached number 41 when it was released in 2014.