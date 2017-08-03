Hapi tickets go on sale

TICKETS for the upcoming Hapi Festival have gone on sale.
The festival runs from September 8-10 in Walpole Park, Gosport.
Standard tickets cost £10 each day and £2 for children under 12.
To book tickets go to hapifestival.co.uk.
